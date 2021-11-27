https://ria.ru/20211127/vandalizm-1761050033.html

The blogger who defiled the portrait of the veteran was arrested

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. A nineteen-year-old Muscovite who defiled a portrait of a veteran in Izmailovo was detained until January 25 next year, according to the Moscow prosecutor’s office on its Telegram channel. Previously, a RIA Novosti source in law enforcement reported that a blogger urinated on a memorial stand in Izmailovo, where information was posted about a veteran of the Great Patriotic War. The Moscow prosecutor’s office brought charges against him. “Taking into account the position of the prosecutor’s office, the Izmailovsky District Court has chosen a preventive measure against the 19-year-old accused in the form of detention until January 25, 2022,” the statement says.

