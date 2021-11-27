The Central Bank of China proposed to create a system for tracking crypto transactions

Gou Wenjun, director of the Anti-Money Laundering Monitoring and Analysis Center of the People’s Bank of China, has proposed creating a cryptocurrency transaction tracking system as one of the measures to strengthen regulation, local media reported.

“As virtual assets pose increasingly serious problems for the sovereignty of the national currency, the fight against fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing, international organizations and governments are increasing the supervision of virtual assets,” the official said.

In his opinion, the management of the risks associated with cryptocurrencies should be paid attention from four sides.

First, Wenjun proposed to clarify the non-financial attributes of virtual assets and improve regulation. He believes that their changes will not stop at “current versions of cryptocurrencies, NFT and various elements of the metaverse. “

“We must maintain a constant high level of vigilance and look at the evolution of virtual assets and the development of basic technologies in an objective and neutral manner,” Wenjun said.

Secondly, he proposed to strengthen the monitoring and analysis of transactions with virtual assets in order to understand their essence.

Thirdly, the official considers it necessary to create a system for tracking cryptocurrency transactions and their scenarios. It should include a large-scale address sensing system using artificial intelligence, machine learning and other technologies to identify the real account owners.

Fourth, Wenjun recommended expanding cooperation and information exchange with foreign financial intelligence agencies “to form an international joint force to combat virtual asset crime.”

Recall that after a new wave of repression against the cryptoindustry launched on September 24, the relevant departments of the PRC began to study legal norms for the criminal prosecution of traders and miners.

