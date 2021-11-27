The chief psychiatrist of Moscow called the signs of “covid fog” – RBC

“According to our observations, elderly people over 70 years old with an early stage of dementia experienced a sharp deterioration – they became confused, experienced hallucinatory experiences,” said the chief psychiatrist of Moscow Georgy Kostyuk, he added that patients of other ages without dementia recovered hard – they also had impaired cognitive functions.







For the first time, they started talking about the “long coronavirus” in the fall of 2020. According to experts from the National Institutes of Health of Great Britain, patients who had recovered from COVID-19 during the first wave, after recovery, continued to suffer from diseases of the skin, heart, and brain. Experts called the most severe manifestations of the post-ovarian syndrome “brain fog” and extreme exhaustion of the body.

The head physician of the hospital in Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko, described the “long COVID” as follows: cognitive dysfunction, forgetfulness, irritability, fatigue, panic attacks, including among young people.

According to the data voiced by the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the symptoms of “long COVID” can persist for nine or more months and affect most systems of the human body.

Kostyuk also draws attention to the fact that last spring, at the beginning of the epidemic, there was a sharp jump in the sales of antidepressants, and throughout Russia. “Only in Moscow did an epidemic break out, there was an overstrain of the medical service, the ambulance, and covid hospitals were opened. And the sales growth was all over the country. Also, in the first wave, there was an increase in sales of spirits, either as a household antidepressant, or as a disinfectant, but this was also recorded. And then lockdown, distant, diseases of loved ones, the expectation of a better vaccine. All this generated anxious expectations, hopes that this wave would be the last and prosperity would come, but another wave was coming. This first formed anxiety states, and then they gradually began to turn into anxiety-depressive states, says the chief psychiatrist of Moscow. According to him, most of the complaints with anxiety-depressive disorders were recorded from spring to late summer 2021.

He notes that new mental health counseling centers have been set up in Moscow. They are intended to help patients with common disorders such as insomnia and anxiety. “You can go there without fear of being put on a“ psychiatric account, ”emphasizes Kostyuk.

The psychiatrist also named the symptoms in which it is imperative to see a doctor. “If sleep is persistently disturbed – late falling asleep, frequent night awakenings, early awakenings with the inability to fall asleep, the feeling that you fall asleep right before the alarm clock, and after waking up you feel fatigued. If the usual solutions to this problem do not help, then it is better not to delay. Alcohol is definitely not an assistant in this matter. You can try to resort to some folk remedies: well, for example, a sedative mixture of valerian. If it doesn’t help, then you need to see a doctor, ”he explains.