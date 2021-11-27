The director of a mine in Kuzbass did not plead guilty to violating safety standards – RBK

The director of Listvyazhnoy did not plead guilty for violating safety standards. As a result of the accident at the mine, 51 people died, the investigation opened two criminal cases

The director of the Listvyazhnaya mine, where 51 people died in the accident, pleaded not guilty for violating safety standards. This was announced during the court session by a representative of the Investigative Committee, reports TASS.

The investigation asked to put the director of the mine, Sergei Makhrakov, into custody for two months, until January 25. The prosecutor supported this petition, Interfax reported.

A criminal case was initiated against Makhrakov under Part 3 of Art. 217 of the Criminal Code (violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence). In addition to him, the first deputy director of the mine and the head of the section were also detained in this case. The maximum punishment under the article is seven years in prison.

On the fact of the accident at Listvyazhnaya, another criminal case was initiated under the article on negligence. The two main state inspectors of the Belovsky territorial department of the department were suspected of having drawn up acts on the inspection of the ventilation drift of the site a week before the incident, but in fact they did not carry out any check, the NGS 42 portal reports the words of Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin. Both employees were detained.