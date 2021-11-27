The director of the exploded mine in Kuzbass was sent to jail. Photo

Mine directors accused of violating safety requirements, which resulted in death by negligence

Photo: Maxim Serkov © URA.RU

news from the plot Workers died in a fire at a mine in Kuzbass

The Central District Court of Kemerovo ruled against Sergey Makhrakov, director of the exploded Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass. He was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of imprisonment for two months, the correspondent of URA.RU reported. The accused himself did not admit his guilt.

“A criminal case has been initiated against Makhrakov and his first deputy Andrei Molostov under the article“ Violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence. ” The directors of the mine were sent into custody for a period of two months, ”the URA.RU correspondent reports from the scene.

Also on November 27, the court will make a decision on the rest of the persons involved in the case. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case due to an accident in a mine against five persons involved: the director of the mine, Sergei Makhrakov, and his first deputy, Andrei Molostov. The head of the site, Sergei Gerasimenko, was charged under Article 217 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and the chief state inspectors of the Belovsky territorial department of the Siberian Department of Rostekhnadzor, Sergei Vinokurov and Vyacheslav Semykin, were charged under Part 3 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the state inspector of Rostekhnadzor Vyacheslav Semykin was arrested in this case for two months. He will be held in jail until January 26, 2022 in a mine negligence case.

The fire at the Listvyazhnaya mine occurred on November 25, Ridus writes. 63 people were injured there, 52 people died. Presumably, the cause was a methane release, RT reports. A criminal case was also initiated on the negligence of Rostekhnadzor employees.

Sergey Makhrakov in the courtroom Photo: Maxim Serkov © URA.RU

Photo: Maxim Serkov © URA.RU