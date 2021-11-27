The dismissed mayor in Kuzbass explained for a banquet on the day of the tragedy

The inauguration of the new mayor was celebrated in Prokopyevsk

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

news from the plot Workers died in a fire at a mine in Kuzbass

The dismissed mayor of Prokopyevsk (Kemerovo region) Vyacheslav Starchenko called the video filmed at the banquet a fake. Prior to that, he was dismissed due to his presence at the celebration on the day of the tragedy at the Listvyazhnaya mine.

Earlier it became known that on the day of the tragedy at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region, employees of the Prokopyevsk administration were at a banquet. The celebration was organized in honor of the inauguration of the new mayor, Vyacheslav Starchenko, reports Ridus. A video confirming this was filmed by the head of the Novokuznetsk branch of the Movement For Truth, Tuligen Adamov. After that, the Governor of Kuzbass Sergei Tsivilev dismissed Starchenko.

“There was no banquet, and I was not there. And there were no solemn events on the occasion of my inauguration. You saw the video, I’m not there. Anyone can be recorded there. I think this is a fake, I was not present there. I want to objectively figure it out. No music, no toasts there “, – quotes the” Fifth Channel “Vyacheslav Starchenko.

According to him, the video was filmed by a stranger, and he does not know who the author of the video is. Starchenko plans to contact law enforcement agencies and meet with Tsivilev to understand the situation.

On November 25, a fire broke out at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region. One of the miners said that the incident may be due to the excessive demands of the authorities for coal mining, Vse42.ru reports. At the time of the incident, there were 285 people inside. 52 people died, including rescuers. 63 people were injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded five EMERCOM employees who participated in the rescue operation.