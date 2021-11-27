The dismissed mayor of Prokopyevsk denied the message about the banquet during the mourning in Kuzbass

Vyacheslav Starchenko, who was previously dismissed from the post of Mayor of Prokopyevsk because of a video recording of a banquet in honor of his appointment, which took place during the mourning period in connection with the state of emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine, denied the event.

“There was no banquet, and I was not there. And no solemn events on the occasion of my inauguration. You saw the video, I’m not there, ”Izvestia quotes him as saying.

Starchenko called the video a fake and called for an objective investigation of the situation.

He also noted that he intends to contact law enforcement agencies about the incident and meet with the governor of the Kemerovo region, Sergei Tsivilev.

Tsivilev had previously stated that Starchenko had been dismissed after hosting a banquet in honor of his appointment during the mourning period in connection with the state of emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine.

On November 25, an accident occurred at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass, as a result of which 51 people died.

According to preliminary data, the explosion of methane is considered the cause of the emergency at the mine. The Investigative Committee has already opened a case on the negligence of Rostekhnadzor employees.

Two criminal cases will be investigated in the central office of the UK.