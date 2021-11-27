The dismissed mayor of Prokopyevsk said he did not hold a banquet on the day of the tragedy at the mine – Gazeta.Ru

The mayor of Prokopyevsk, Vyacheslav Starchenko, who was dismissed by the head of the Kemerovo region, Sergei Tsivilev, called a fake video in which he allegedly marks his inauguration on the day of the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine. The words of the mayor are quoted by the newspaper “News”…

Earlier, a video was published on the network, which allegedly captured a banquet on the occasion of Starchenko’s inauguration, after which Tsiviliev fired the mayor.

“There was no banquet, and I was not there. And there were no solemn events on the occasion of my inauguration. And I was not there. You saw the video, I’m not there. Anyone can write there. I think this is a fake, I was not present there, ”Starchenko said.

He noted that he wanted an objective analysis of the situation, and added that he did not know the person who filmed the festive event.

On Thursday, November 25, an emergency occurred at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Belovsky district of the Kemerovo region, as a result of which 51 people died. One rescuer, who was believed to be dead, survived, and was subsequently hospitalized with methane poisoning and hypothermia. In terms of the number of victims, the tragedy has become the largest emergency at Russian mines over the past 11 years.

