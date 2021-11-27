The effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron strain has been evaluated in Russia

Coronavirus vaccines may indeed be less effective against the new omicron strain. This was stated by the therapist-immunologist, specialist in especially dangerous infections Vladislav Zhemchugov.

He recalled that the preparations were made on the basis of the Wuhan version. At the same time, the specialist emphasized that vaccines will be effective in any case, but it is not known how much, writes URA.RU.

While the evolution of viruses is moving in the direction of changing the structure of the protein, so that the vaccine does not act on it. In particular, “delta” reduced the effect by 20-30%. At the same time, he did not rule out that the devices will act on the omicron and more than on the delta.

In turn, the molecular biologist, virologist Maxim Skulachev suggested that the degree of protection of the vaccinated may weaken due to the new strain. To understand how much, you need to do research.

Earlier, the head of the World Medical Association (WMA) Frank Ulrich Montgomery commented on the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus “omicron”. He added that there is a threat that this mutation could become as contagious as “delta” and as dangerous as Ebola.

On Friday, November 26, WHO announced concern about the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus. It was found in South Africa and Botswana. He was already in Europe. Countries are urgently closing flights to South Africa. Experts believe that this strain may become the most dangerous. They do not exclude that it may require a new vaccine.