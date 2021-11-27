https://ria.ru/20211127/skol-1761000603.html

The European Commission has banned the Russian air carrier from operating in the EU

The European Commission has banned the Russian air carrier from operating in the EU – RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

The European Commission has banned the Russian air carrier from operating in the EU

The European Commission has updated the list of airlines whose activities are prohibited in the European Union, adding the Russian company Skol to it. RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021

2021-11-27T06: 38

2021-11-27T06: 38

2021-11-27T07: 05

in the world

Moscow

European Union

European Commission

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/09/1592395508_498:481:3071:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_2b13d3674d5c0e50aefeb69c46e542f3.jpg

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission has updated the list of airlines whose activities are banned in the European Union, adding the Russian company Skol. It is clarified that Skol and six other companies were on the list due to “identified serious security problems.” companies from different countries, at the moment Skol is the only carrier from Russia included in the list. According to the information in the document, the airlines on the list can obtain a flight permit if they use aircraft leased with the crew from the carrier , which is not subject to the ban, subject to the observance of the relevant safety standards. Skol Airlines was established in 2000. In 2018, she became a resident of the Kaliningrad Special Economic Zone. The company is one of the largest helicopter operators in Russia. Carries out installation work, transportation of goods, medical evacuation, fire extinguishing, aerial photography and video filming.

https://ria.ru/20211115/migranty-1759147888.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/09/1592395508_760:464:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fed4228f479e462df6d70c9c2b60f306.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Moscow, European Union, European Commission, Russia