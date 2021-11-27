The European Parliament supported the introduction of sanctions against “PMC Wagner”

The European Parliament at its meeting on Thursday approved a resolution condemning human rights abuses by fighters of private military companies.

Particular attention is paid to the structure known as “PMC Wagner” and “its ties with the Russian state,” writes Deutsche Welle.

585 deputies voted for the document, 40 against, and 43 abstained.

The text of the resolution says that the European parliamentarians “in the strongest terms condemn the monstrous crimes committed by the Russian paramilitary organization Wagner Group and associated private military structures in various conflict zones.”

“The European Parliament points to strong evidence that the Russian state is responsible for funding, training, leadership and operational command of these paramilitary groups,” the resolution says. MEPs are convinced that PMC Wagner and a number of other militarized contractors should be viewed as “trusted organizations of the Russian state acting in its interests.” In this regard, they appeal to Moscow with an appeal to take care of the implementation of Article 359 of the Russian Criminal Code, which prohibits the recruitment, training, financing or provision of mercenaries, as well as their use in armed conflicts.

The resolution notes that for the first time it became known about “PMC Wagner” in 2014 because of its participation in the annexation of Crimea and the conflict in Donbass. Mercenaries, as the document says, also operated in Syria, Sudan, Mozambique, Libya, the Central African Republic and Venezuela.

The European Parliament has expressed support for Kiev’s efforts to bring PMC fighters to justice. At the same time, the European Parliament welcomed the agreement reached in the EU Council on the introduction of sanctions against the Wagner Group.

MEPs also called on the EU partner countries, in particular from the African Union, to impose sanctions on Russian mercenaries.

PMC Wagner is a Russian unofficial military unit that is not on the balance sheet of the military departments and in the register of legal entities, but its fighters, according to investigative journalism, took part in operations in Syria and in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. It was also reported that they operate in several African countries.

PMC Wagner is associated with businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, close to the Russian president, who is called “Putin’s chef.”

The Russian authorities deny their involvement in the activities of the mercenaries.