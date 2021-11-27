The European Union has included the first Russian airline on the “black list” – RBK

Skol Airlines has been mainly engaged in transportation by helicopters so far.

The European Union has included the Russian airline Skol on its “black list”. The corresponding notification is published on the official website of the EU.

The report states that one Russian airline is included in the list “for fears that it will not be able to meet international safety standards.” This means that she is prohibited from flying to EU countries.

Besides Skol, there are 97 airlines in the list. Basically, we are talking about carriers from Africa.

Skol is the first Russian airline to be included in the list.

This is an airline that is a resident of the Special Economic Zone of the Kaliningrad Region. In August of this year, the Federal Tax Service filed a lawsuit for bankruptcy, but later the company announced that it had paid more than ₽193 million of debt.

In June of this year, the Federal Air Transport Agency prohibited Skol from using 35 aircraft (more than half of the fleet) due to non-fulfillment of obligations under lease agreements.

Skol was founded in 2000. The airline’s official website states that its air fleet mainly consists of helicopters that flew in western Siberia in the interests of oil and gas companies. Onliner reported that in June 2021 Skol performed its first flight on the Kaliningrad – Minsk route. Further flights were planned to be carried out on light aircraft L-410.