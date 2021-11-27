https://ria.ru/20211127/tseny-1760993958.html
The expert named a product that will rise in price contrary to expectations
In autumn, the price of potatoes usually goes down as a new crop has been harvested, but this year the potato crop turned out to be "not the best", which led to an increase
MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. In the fall, the price of potatoes usually goes down as a new crop has been harvested, but this year the potato crop turned out to be “not the best”, which led to an increase in the price of it, Marina Strogaya, executive director of the Investment and Agrarian Fund, told the Prime agency. noted that in addition to the fact that this year is significantly inferior to the past in terms of yield, there is also a factor of shortage of fertilizers, which also became a consequence of the pandemic, which will lead to higher prices for vegetables in almost all positions, the expert concluded.
