The families of those killed at the Listvyazhnaya mine began to receive compensation
The families of those killed at the Listvyazhnaya mine began to pay compensation – RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021
The families of those killed at the Listvyazhnaya mine began to receive compensation
The authorities of Kuzbass and the municipality have begun to pay the families of those injured and killed as a result of the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, the governor told reporters … RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021
2021-11-27
2021-11-27T11: 14
2021-11-27T11: 51
KEMEROVO, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The authorities of Kuzbass and the municipality have begun to pay the families of those injured and killed as a result of the emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine, Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergei Tsivilev told reporters. According to him, the authorities are currently compiling lists of all family members affected by the emergency. “Our task is to take into account everyone, to understand the situation in each family. From the government of Kuzbass and the municipality payments are already underway, “- said Tsivilev. He added that payments began on Friday and will continue throughout the weekend. Tsivilev noted that now the main thing is that families felt support. “The issue is not even payments – the most important thing is not payments, the most important thing is constant support, meetings, work with psychologists. Providing assistance to pressing, today’s problems. There are a lot of questions, we need to solve. Now is a very difficult moment, they must feel that we are all nearby, ready to help, “the governor said. In the morning of November 25, at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Belovo Kemer Ovskaya oblast was smoke-filled, there were 285 people underground. They managed to withdraw most of them, the mine rescuers went after the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. The reason for the emergency, according to preliminary data, was a methane explosion.
news
ru-RU
The families of those killed at the Listvyazhnaya mine began to receive compensation
