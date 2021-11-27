https://ria.ru/20211127/foto-1760954069.html
The famous “Afghan girl” from the cover of the magazine was evacuated to Italy
MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The Afghan woman Sharbat Gula, made famous by Steve McCurry for the cover of National Geographic magazine in 1985, arrived in Rome as part of a refugee program, according to the Italian government website, who asked to leave the country after the militants came to power. *. Italian authorities stepped in and, together with Afghan nonprofits, arranged for Gula to move to Rome in a famous shot taken by war photographer Steve McCurry in a Pakistani refugee camp when she was about 12 years old (no known when she was born). A year later, Sharbat got married. McCurry found her in 2002 in an Afghan village. Now Gulya is about 50 years old, she has several children. * The organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
