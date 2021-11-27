https://ria.ru/20211127/foto-1760954069.html

The famous “Afghan girl” from the cover of the magazine was evacuated to Italy

The famous “Afghan girl” from the cover of the magazine was evacuated to Italy – RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

The famous “Afghan girl” from the cover of the magazine was evacuated to Italy

Afghan Sharbat Gula, who became famous all over the world thanks to a photograph taken by Steve McCurry for the cover of National Geographic magazine in 1985, … RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

2021-11-27T00: 33

2021-11-27T00: 33

2021-11-27T00: 33

tourism

in the world

the photo

Italy

UN

Rome

Afghanistan

news – tourism

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148006/34/1480063499_0:459:4428:2950_1920x0_80_0_0_999ce19572aee198561285a0438a4598.jpg

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The Afghan woman Sharbat Gula, made famous by Steve McCurry for the cover of National Geographic magazine in 1985, arrived in Rome as part of a refugee program, according to the Italian government website, who asked to leave the country after the militants came to power. *. Italian authorities stepped in and, together with Afghan nonprofits, arranged for Gula to move to Rome in a famous shot taken by war photographer Steve McCurry in a Pakistani refugee camp when she was about 12 years old (no known when she was born). A year later, Sharbat got married. McCurry found her in 2002 in an Afghan village. Now Gulya is about 50 years old, she has several children. * The organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

https://ria.ru/20211126/foto-1760739114.html

Italy

Rome

Afghanistan

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148006/34/1480063499_0:44:4428:3365_1920x0_80_0_0_24d5824d6533303d7b0988608afea303.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, photography, italy, united nations, rome, afghanistan, news – tourism