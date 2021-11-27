The Federation Council called the NATO Secretary General’s call to Russia on the situation around Ukraine cynical

Senator Olga Kovitidi, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, commented in an interview with RT on the statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that the alliance is calling on Russia to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine.

Covitidi called the United States a “world actor”, noting that the country has once again confirmed its “impartial status.”

The senator also added that the United States organized a coup in Ukraine, “de facto depriving this state of sovereignty,” and now they are trying to find those to blame for the conflict that has flared up in the country.

“NATO acts as an instrument of accusation according to the established tradition. Against this background, calls to Russia by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for the so-called “de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine” look cynical and extremely improbable, ”the parliamentarian concluded.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that the alliance calls on Russia to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine.

He noted that the North Atlantic Alliance “remains vigilant” and closely monitors the situation on the borders of Ukraine.