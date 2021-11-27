“The film with Natalie Portman inspires me, I hope we succeed in conveying her image” – Pavlyuchenko

Russian figure skater Daria Pavlyuchenko, performing in tandem with Denis Khodykin, said that she was trying to convey the image of the heroine Natalie Portman from the movie Black Swan in her free program.

Pavlyuchenko and Khodykin took second place at the Russian Grand Prix stage, gaining a total of 212.59 points. They were in the lead after the short program. In the free program Pavlyuchenko and Khodykin perform to the soundtrack from “Black Swan”.

– We watched the ballet (Swan Lake) both at the Bolshoi Theater and at the Mariinsky. I am inspired by the film with Natalie Portman, I hope that I manage to convey her image – feminine, non-standard, – Pavlyuchenko told reporters.

The skaters also noted that they managed to add over the course of the season.

– I would like to immediately say thank you very much for the support provided by the audience and viewers. We are very glad that we are able to convey our images, our programs for our first competition in Canada. We have made progress, which is noticeable by the reaction of the audience, it makes us happy, I want to say a big thank you. We continue to work in this direction.

– Have you seen the ballet Swan Lake?

– We were in the theater – undoubtedly, any manifestation in dance inspires – both ballet and the dance of a street dancer. But our program is not related to ballet. We were based on the film and are trying to convey a modern performance of this composition – we took the music from the film, but it is very similar to the original ballet. We want to move away from ballet, – said the skaters.

Pavlyuchenko and Khodykin qualified for the Grand Prix finals, which will be held on December 9-12 in Osaka, Japan.

Read also:

A source:

Match TV