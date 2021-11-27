The head of Kuzbass Prokopyevsk was fired because of a banquet during mourning – Gazeta.Ru

The mayor of the city of Prokopyevsk, located in the Kemerovo region, Vyacheslav Starchenko, was fired after hosting an untimely banquet on the occasion of his appointment to the post. About it reported the head of the region Sergey Tsivilev, having published a post on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, the employees of the Prokopyevsk administration, despite the tragedy that occurred in the region, decided to celebrate Starchenko’s appointment.

“While the entire Kuzbass and the whole country with pain in their hearts followed the news from Listvyazhnaya, at a time when every inhabitant of the region worried about the miners and rescuers. Vyacheslav Starchenko has already been dismissed, ”the governor wrote.

He noted that it was difficult for him to find words to describe the incident, and the people who were at the banquet “apparently have no heart.”

On November 25, an emergency occurred at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Belovsky District of the Kemerovo Region, as a result of which more than 50 people died. One rescuer, who was considered dead, survived, later he hospitalized with methane poisoning and hypothermia. In terms of the number of victims, the tragedy has become the largest emergency at Russian mines over the past 11 years.

The director of the mine, his first deputy and the head of the section were detained within the framework of a criminal case on the death of workers. In addition, the case was initiated under the article “Violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities”.