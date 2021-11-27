https://ria.ru/20211126/koronavirus-1760989574.html

The head of the Ministry of Health of South Africa called the reaction of countries to the new strain unjustified

The head of the Ministry of Health of South Africa called the reaction of countries to the new strain unjustified – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

The head of the Ministry of Health of South Africa called the reaction of countries to the new strain unjustified

The head of the South African Ministry of Health Joe Paahla called the reaction of Britain and other European countries to the new version of COVID-19 "unjustified", these decisions contradict the norms

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The head of the South African Ministry of Health Joe Paahla called the reaction of Britain and other European countries to the new version of COVID-19 “unjustified”, these decisions are contrary to the norms of the World Health Organization (WHO). “We believe that some of the reactions were unjustified. In this case, I mean reaction of European countries – Britain and other countries. I was also informed that the European Commission is considering a similar reaction for a number of states … The reactions of countries to impose restrictions on entry are completely contrary to the norms and standards of the World Health Organization, “the minister said during the briefing. Broadcast by SABC, the head of the South African Ministry of Health stressed that so far scientists have not found signs that the new strain of coronavirus may spread more easily than others. Also, experts do not believe that this option complicates the course of the disease. According to him, vaccines against COVID-19 have proven their effectiveness and remain “the main protection” against coronavirus. Earlier, scientists from the UK warned about the appearance in Botswana of a strain of coronavirus, which contains 32 mutations. Many of the mutations indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, the strain has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants. The South African National Institute for Infectious Diseases later also confirmed that the new strain was also found in South Africa, with 22 cases so far. According to the Financial Times, the World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the strain found in South Africa. The British government has decided to add six African countries to the red list for travel due to the spread of them. The measures will be in effect from November 26 to 28 and apply to South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Non-residents of the UK and Ireland who have been in the African countries on the list within the previous 10 days will be denied entry into England, and this does not apply to those who transited through any of these countries when changing flights. Similar measures have been taken by some other countries.

