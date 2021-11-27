The head of Togliattiazot, Andrey Bobkov, was detained – Gazeta.Ru

In the Samara region, they detained and. O. General Director of “Togliattiazot” (“TOAZ”) Andrey Bobkov, this was reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the enterprise.

“Late in the evening, 11/26/2021, law enforcement officers were detained <...> Andrey Bobkov. At present, lawyers are investigating the reasons and circumstances of the detention, ”the press service said.

The detention procedure took place on the eve of an extraordinary meeting of TOAZ shareholders, initiated by Uralchem, which is a minority shareholder of the enterprise.

As noted by the publication Znak, shortly before his arrest, Bobkov sent a statement to the law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor’s office, in which he reported “about actions aimed at the violent seizure of the enterprise.”

Earlier it became known that the net profit of TOAZ for nine months of 2021 amounted to 28.7 billion rubles… Thus, Togliattiazot showed record financial performance in the entire history of the enterprise.