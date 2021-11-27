The head physician of “Kashchenko” named the sources of fear of vaccinations – RBK

“Why did many people, including those with higher education, even biological and medical, succumb to disbelief in the vaccine, in the pandemic? Many began to cite some data that people get sick more with the flu, although it is clear to anyone who sees what is happening that this is not a flu epidemic, even the most severe one. Everything is much more serious, more difficult, and there are many more deaths. But all the same, people categorically do not want to accept and believe it. Because when a strong conviction has been formed, neither education nor argumentation matters anymore, ”says the chief psychiatrist in Moscow.







Video

Read on RBC Pro

He is sure that people who are at the pole of categorical anti-axers cannot be convinced by anything if this has become their worldview. “And people who are on different parts of this continuum doubt, are waiting for something, maybe foreign vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, – they can be worked with,” Kostyuk said.

“The information policy of the media and social networks should be structured in such a way that it is easy to talk about the need to be vaccinated. If our people understand that the release of the vaccine was preceded by a development, very serious funds were allocated, then there will be much more confidence in this product. If there is a direct conversation on behalf of specialists in the media for various educational groups, then it seems to me that people will change their attitude, ”the chief psychiatrist of the capital is convinced.

The Kremlin reported a “very positive” assessment of the letter to anti-Axis



Earlier this week, chief doctors of covid hospitals wrote an open letter to prominent politicians and public figures who have criticized vaccines and restrictions to combat the epidemic. Among the signatories are Denis Protsenko, the head physician of the hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka, the head physician of the Moscow hospital No. 52, Maryana Lysenko, the head physician of the Botkin hospital in St. Petersburg, Denis Gusev, and other heads of hospitals from several regions of Russia. They invited well-known anti-Axis to visit the red zones, intensive care units and pathology departments of hospitals in the hope that opinion leaders would change their stance on vaccinations. Among the addressees were actress Maria Shukshina, singer Natalya Vetlitskaya, actor Yegor Beroev, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma from United Russia Pyotr Tolstoy, leaders of A Just Russia and the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Sergei Mironov and Gennady Zyuganov and others.