The head physician of “Kashchenko” spoke about the impact of coronavirus on the psyche

Coronavirus threatens with mental disorders

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The chief freelance psychiatrist of Moscow, the head physician of the Alekseev Psychiatric Clinical Hospital No. 1 (“Kashchenko” – Ed.) Georgy Kostyuk told RBC about the increase in cases of anxiety and depressive disorders amid the coronavirus epidemic. The doctor said that there are serious mental illnesses that accompany a person all his life, as well as temporary disorders caused by stress and various circumstances. “The number of such disorders increased during the pandemic,” Kostyuk explained. The likelihood of their occurrence, according to the doctor, depends on the severity of COVID-19 and manifests itself in the form of confusion , excitement, hallucinations, which leads to the commission of unmotivated actions. At the same time, the doctor emphasized that this is a rather rare consequence of the disease. “In many more people, the exit from the disease at the stage of recovery was accompanied by a mild cognitive decline,” he warned. This is expressed in the inability to concentrate, collect thoughts, difficulties with mental work, and See also “de-automation” of habitual actions. The doctor called all this “covid fog”. Also, many young and middle-aged patients, after recovery, experience heart palpitations, panic attacks, and insomnia. “Many experts say that the postponed coronavirus infection can be a factor in accelerating neurodegenerative processes, which can, in theory, lead to earlier dementia.” Kostyuk continued, stressing that this has not yet been proven, but noted that older patients with dementia had increased symptoms of the disease. In conclusion, the psychiatrist advised after an illness to get enough sleep, move more and eat right. This allows you to quickly restore cognitive functions. Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic in Russia, about 9.5 million people have been infected, over 8.2 million have been cured. According to the latest WHO data, there are about 260 million infected people, almost 5.2 million patients cannot be saved. succeeded. The most difficult situation is in the USA, India, Brazil and Great Britain. Russia ranks fifth on this list, and vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among COVID-19 patients does not exceed four percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

