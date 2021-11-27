https://ria.ru/20211127/koronavirus-1761050452.html
Coronavirus threatens with mental disorders
The head physician of “Kashchenko” spoke about the impact of coronavirus on the psyche – Russia news today
Coronavirus threatens with mental disorders
The chief freelance psychiatrist of Moscow, the head physician of the Alekseev Psychiatric Clinical Hospital No. 1 (“Kashchenko” – Ed.) Georgy Kostyuk told RBC about … RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021
2021-11-27T17: 42
2021-11-27T17: 42
2021-11-27T19: 22
spread of coronavirus
society
Mikhail Murashko
Russia
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
george kostyuk
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761032296_0:69:2795:1641_1920x0_80_0_0_14708253578b3b3db50eedce03d9346a.jpg
MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The chief freelance psychiatrist of Moscow, the head physician of the Alekseev Psychiatric Clinical Hospital No. 1 (“Kashchenko” – Ed.) Georgy Kostyuk told RBC about the increase in cases of anxiety and depressive disorders amid the coronavirus epidemic. The doctor said that there are serious mental illnesses that accompany a person all his life, as well as temporary disorders caused by stress and various circumstances. “The number of such disorders increased during the pandemic,” Kostyuk explained. The likelihood of their occurrence, according to the doctor, depends on the severity of COVID-19 and manifests itself in the form of confusion , excitement, hallucinations, which leads to the commission of unmotivated actions. At the same time, the doctor emphasized that this is a rather rare consequence of the disease. “In many more people, the exit from the disease at the stage of recovery was accompanied by a mild cognitive decline,” he warned. This is expressed in the inability to concentrate, collect thoughts, difficulties with mental work, and See also “de-automation” of habitual actions. The doctor called all this “covid fog”. Also, many young and middle-aged patients, after recovery, experience heart palpitations, panic attacks, and insomnia. “Many experts say that the postponed coronavirus infection can be a factor in accelerating neurodegenerative processes, which can, in theory, lead to earlier dementia.” Kostyuk continued, stressing that this has not yet been proven, but noted that older patients with dementia had increased symptoms of the disease. In conclusion, the psychiatrist advised after an illness to get enough sleep, move more and eat right. This allows you to quickly restore cognitive functions. Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic in Russia, about 9.5 million people have been infected, over 8.2 million have been cured. According to the latest WHO data, there are about 260 million infected people, almost 5.2 million patients cannot be saved. succeeded. The most difficult situation is in the USA, India, Brazil and Great Britain. Russia ranks fifth on this list, and vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among COVID-19 patients does not exceed four percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.
https://ria.ru/20211126/bayden-1760989120.html
https://ria.ru/20211127/coronavirus-1760910057.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761032296_18:2747:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7d6cb18dac4bb112170f2938fb4a4168.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, mikhail murashko, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia, georgy kostyuk
The head physician of “Kashchenko” spoke about the impact of coronavirus on the psyche
The doctor said that there are serious mental illnesses that accompany a person throughout his life, as well as temporary disorders caused by stress and various circumstances.
“The number of such disorders increased during the pandemic,” Kostyuk explained.
The likelihood of their occurrence, according to the physician, depends on the severity of the course of COVID-19 and manifests itself in the form of confusion, agitation, hallucinations, which leads to the commission of unmotivated actions. At the same time, the doctor emphasized that this is a rather rare consequence of the disease.
Biden told when the pandemic will end
“For many more people, recovery from illness was accompanied by mild cognitive decline,” he warned.
This is expressed in the inability to concentrate, collect thoughts, difficulties with mental work, as well as “de-automation” of habitual actions. The doctor called all this “covid fog”. Also, many young and middle-aged patients, after recovery, experience heart palpitations, panic attacks, and insomnia.
“Many experts say that the postponed coronavirus infection can be a factor in accelerating neurodegenerative processes, which can, in theory, lead to earlier dementia,” Kostyuk continued, stressing that this has not yet been proven.
At the same time, he noted that the signs of the disease intensified in older patients with dementia. In conclusion, the psychiatrist advised after an illness to get enough sleep, move more and eat right. This allows for faster recovery of cognitive functions.
08:00
“Vaccination or death”. A wave is moving towards Russia, sweeping Europe