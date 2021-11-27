The head physician of “Kashchenko” told what COVID-19 is terrible for the psyche – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The head physician of the Alekseev Psychiatric Hospital No. 1, Georgy Kostyuk, told how the postponed COVID-19 is terrible for the psyche. According to him, patients who have had coronavirus often develop mental disorders, RT reports.

As Kostyuk explained, several phases can be distinguished during these disorders. The first is during the illness itself.

“At this moment, quite severe disorders are possible, with dimness of consciousness. There may be hallucinations, it may seem that someone wants to harm. But this is a temporary phenomenon. As a rule, this condition can develop in intensive care patients,” the doctor said.

The second phase was observed by psychiatrists upon exiting the disease.

“It is always accompanied by a certain asthenia, weakness, which is also associated with a toxic load on the nervous system, on the brain. It is the brain that is most difficult to recover. Patients even coined the term ‘covid fog’ for this condition,” explained Georgy Kostyuk.

According to him, because of this “fog”, a person loses the ability to concentrate for a long time, mental performance decreases, memory and attention deteriorate.

Earlier, doctors at covid hospitals issued an open letter to vaccine opponents. Doctors invited them to visit the “red zones”, intensive care units and pathological departments. “Maybe after that you will change your position and fewer people will die,” the letter says.

Five vaccines against COVID-19 have now been registered in Russia: Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.