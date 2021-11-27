https://ria.ru/20211127/postradavshie-1761028129.html

The number of victims of the emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine has grown to 60

Sixty people injured as a result of an emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine are in hospitals in the Kemerovo region, four of them are in serious condition

accident at the leafyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Sixty people injured as a result of an emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine are in hospitals in the Kemerovo region, the condition of four is serious, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Health said. … They managed to withdraw most of them, mine rescuers went after the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. The reason for the emergency, according to preliminary data, was a methane explosion. Now 51 people have been declared dead: 46 miners and five mine rescuers. Earlier it was reported about more than 50 hospitalized miners and mine rescuers. “As of November 27, in hospitals of the Kemerovo region there are 60 people injured as a result of the incident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, the condition of four patients is assessed by doctors as serious. Another 12 patients receive outpatient medical care. All victims are provided with the necessary medical assistance, including consultations of clinical psychologists and psychotherapists, the press service said. Relatives of the victims also receive the necessary medical assistance, the ministry said.

Kemerovo region

