The Omicron strain made its way to Britain, possibly to Germany

The British authorities on Saturday said that the first two carriers of the Omicron coronavirus strain have been identified in the country, which the day before was included in the list of strains of concern by the World Health Organization.

A few days ago, specialists in South Africa identified a new mutation in the coronavirus. The strain is rapidly spreading across South Africa and other countries in southern Africa. Only about 100 cases of infection with it have been formally confirmed, however, experts are convinced that in reality these cases are an order of magnitude more.

Both infected with the new strain recently flew to the UK from South Africa.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced tougher measures for those arriving in the country – all of them will have to take a coronavirus test on the second day upon arrival, and remain in quarantine until a negative result. It is also necessary to wear masks again in transport and in enclosed spaces. According to Johnson, the new strain is “spreading very quickly”, including among those vaccinated. It is not yet clear whether the existing vaccines will be effective against the Omicron strain – there is still insufficient data to assess this.

In Britain, most of the restrictive measures introduced in connection with the pandemic were lifted in the summer.

The day before, the first case of Omicron infection was confirmed on the territory of the EU – in Belgium, and the infected one came not from southern Africa, but from Egypt.

Possible cases of infection with “Omicron” on Saturday were also recorded in Germany and the Czech Republic. Earlier, in addition to southern Africa, the new strain was also found in Hong Kong and Israel. In the Netherlands, all 600 passengers arriving on flights from South Africa were tested for coronavirus on Saturday. The virus was found in 61 of them. It is not yet clear if this is the Omicron strain.

A number of countries around the world, amid reports of a new strain, have restricted or canceled air traffic with South Africa and neighboring countries, or introduced mandatory quarantine for those arriving from there. Since November 28, due to a new strain of coronavirus, Russia will restrict the entry of foreigners from Hong Kong and several countries in southern Africa, and Russian citizens entering from these countries will have to be tested for coronavirus.

According to virologists, the new strain has numerous mutations that may be more infectious than the strains discovered so far. The first observations of the dynamics of the epidemic in South Africa confirm this conclusion. However, according to a number of experts, it is still premature to say that the new strain leads to a more severe course of the disease or is able to bypass the protection that existing vaccines create. Representatives of vaccine manufacturing companies said they are studying a new strain and, if necessary, will be able to develop and introduce new versions of the drugs in a short time.

Now in most countries of the world the strain “Delta”, originally found in India, dominates. It was also more infectious than the strains discovered before it, however, judging by the data from most countries, no more lethal than them. According to preliminary estimates, Omicron is now rapidly replacing Delta in South Africa.