https://ria.ru/20211127/prokuratura-1761018882.html
The prosecutor’s office accused a Muscovite of publicly desecrating a portrait of a veteran
The prosecutor’s office accused a Muscovite of publicly desecrating a portrait of a veteran – Russia news today
The prosecutor’s office accused a Muscovite of publicly desecrating a portrait of a veteran
The Moscow prosecutor’s office has charged the 19-year-old defendant in the case of desecrating a stand with a portrait of a veteran of the Great Patriotic War. RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021
2021-11-27T11: 55
2021-11-27T11: 55
2021-11-27T11: 55
incidents
Moscow
great patriotic war (1941-1945)
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/33559/72/335597292_0:267:1500:1111_1920x0_80_0_0_87e73b4ac0d52b233db11f37f3c83265.jpg
MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The Moscow prosecutor’s office has charged a 19-year-old defendant in the case of desecrating a stand with a portrait of a Great Patriotic War veteran. Russia, an insult to the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, committed publicly), “the message reads. It is added that a criminal case was opened based on the materials of the inspection of the Izmailovo interdistrict prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office recognized the decision on the charge as legal and justified. Earlier, a RIA Novosti source in law enforcement agencies reported that a blogger urinated on a commemorative stand in Izmailovo, where information about the veteran of the Great Patriotic War was posted.
https://ria.ru/20211123/nakhodka-1760270255.html
https://ria.ru/20211126/moskva-1760830111.html
Moscow
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/33559/72/335597292_0:126:1500:1251_1920x0_80_0_0_8b745ea5b879378e1b9598527514975e.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, moscow, the great patriotic war (1941-1945), russia
The prosecutor’s office accused a Muscovite of publicly desecrating a portrait of a veteran