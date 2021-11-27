https://ria.ru/20211127/prokuratura-1761018882.html

The prosecutor’s office accused a Muscovite of publicly desecrating a portrait of a veteran

The prosecutor’s office accused a Muscovite of publicly desecrating a portrait of a veteran – Russia news today

The prosecutor’s office accused a Muscovite of publicly desecrating a portrait of a veteran

The Moscow prosecutor’s office has charged the 19-year-old defendant in the case of desecrating a stand with a portrait of a veteran of the Great Patriotic War. RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021

2021-11-27T11: 55

2021-11-27T11: 55

2021-11-27T11: 55

incidents

Moscow

great patriotic war (1941-1945)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/33559/72/335597292_0:267:1500:1111_1920x0_80_0_0_87e73b4ac0d52b233db11f37f3c83265.jpg

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The Moscow prosecutor’s office has charged a 19-year-old defendant in the case of desecrating a stand with a portrait of a Great Patriotic War veteran. Russia, an insult to the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, committed publicly), “the message reads. It is added that a criminal case was opened based on the materials of the inspection of the Izmailovo interdistrict prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office recognized the decision on the charge as legal and justified. Earlier, a RIA Novosti source in law enforcement agencies reported that a blogger urinated on a commemorative stand in Izmailovo, where information about the veteran of the Great Patriotic War was posted.

https://ria.ru/20211123/nakhodka-1760270255.html

https://ria.ru/20211126/moskva-1760830111.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/33559/72/335597292_0:126:1500:1251_1920x0_80_0_0_8b745ea5b879378e1b9598527514975e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, moscow, the great patriotic war (1941-1945), russia