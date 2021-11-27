The RAS criticized the draft of the new spelling rules – RBK

The experts added that the authors of the project omitted meaningful notes and exceptions or inserted them into the text without reservations, which could lead to misspelling of words.

The members of the commission recommended to withdraw the draft Russian spelling rules prepared by the Ministry of Education, consider recognizing the full text of the PAS as the most authoritative set of spelling rules and provide for a mechanism for updating the rules with the obligatory approval of the spelling commission of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Read on RBC Pro

The draft of the new rules of Russian spelling was published on November 9 on the portal of draft regulatory legal acts. Its authors – members of the government commission – noted that the spelling rules of the Russian language were last approved more than 60 years ago – in 1956, and during this time new words and constructions appeared in the language, whose spelling has not yet been regulated.

The government commission on the Russian language was created in the fall of 2020 to develop a state language policy and uniform requirements for dictionaries and reference books. It included 43 people, including the rector of Moscow State University, Viktor Sadovnichy, and the rector of St. Petersburg State University, Nikolai Kropachev.

The head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov stated that updating the spelling rules of the Russian language is necessary to form an up-to-date set of norms. He pointed out that language is dynamic, and its strength and diversity depend on its development.

The minister added that the project is at the stage of discussion by experts, and assured that all interested parties will be involved in the discussion, as a result of which an “updated code” will be formed.