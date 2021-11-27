https://ria.ru/20211127/orfografiya-1761067250.html

The RAS criticized the project on the new rules of spelling of the Russian language

Members of the Spelling Commission of the Russian Academy of Sciences (OK RAS) asked the Ministry of Education to withdraw the draft government decree "On the approval of …

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Members of the Spelling Commission of the Russian Academy of Sciences (OK RAS) asked the Ministry of Education to withdraw the draft government decree “On the approval of the rules of Russian spelling.” They were supposed not only to reflect the norms fixed in the current rules adopted back in 1956, but also to expand them taking into account the modern writing practice and the current level of science about the Russian language. It was also planned to add the spelling of borrowed words such as offshore, default, low-cost , car sharing, laptop, master, plein air, racket, rap, and some proper names, for example Davis, Rambo, Sam. In addition, the code was supposed to correct many outdated recommendations on the use of capital letters. The letter specifies that the project was created on the basis of the most famous and authoritative reference book “Rules of Russian Spelling and Punctuation. Complete Academic Reference” (PAS), which was released in 2006 in Vinogradov Institute of the Russian Language of the Russian Academy of Sciences. “In the presented draft, the content of the rules of the PAS is significantly distorted due to mechanistic reductions and rash innovations,” the members of the OK RAS indicate. They noted that this concerns the structure and content of the rules. Also, according to scientists, there is no scientific apparatus in the project. The approval of the document will discredit all work on creating modern spelling rules, will contribute to a negative assessment in the Russian society of the work of both linguists and government agencies, the authors of the letter believe. draft, consider recognizing the full text of the “Rules of Russian Spelling and Punctuation. Complete Academic Reference” as the most authoritative code on the basis of which simplified editions can be compiled (for example, for educational purposes). Scientists also advised to provide a mechanism for updating the rules, according to which all changes made to them must certainly receive expert approval from the OK RAS.

