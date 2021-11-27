The RAS responded to the project on the new rules of spelling of the Russian language

Members of the Spelling Commission of the Russian Academy of Sciences (OK RAS) asked the Ministry of Education to withdraw the draft resolution of the Russian government “On the approval of the rules of Russian spelling.”

RIA Novosti informs about it.

It is noted that the commission recommends to withdraw the draft prepared by the ministry, to consider the issue of recognizing the full text of the “Rules of Russian Spelling and Punctuation. The Complete Academic Handbook ”is the most authoritative collection on the basis of which simplified editions can be compiled (for example, for educational purposes).

Also, the Spelling Commission recommended to provide a mechanism for updating the rules, according to which all changes made to them must certainly receive expert approval from the OK RAS.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Education of Russia has prepared a draft resolution of the Russian government on the approval of new rules of Russian spelling.

The chairman of the Federation Council committee on science, education and culture, Lilia Gumerova, commented in an interview with RT on the message that the Russian Ministry of Education had prepared a draft resolution of the Russian government on the approval of new rules for Russian spelling.