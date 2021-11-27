The regulator named the condition for the opening of the headquarters of Binance in France

The head of the Bank of France, François Villerois de Gallo, said that Bitcoin exchange Binance must focus on compliance with anti-money laundering requirements if it wants to get approval to open its headquarters. Reported by Reuters.

Throughout 2021, regulators in a number of countries, including the Netherlands, Italy, United Kingdom, Poland, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, issued warnings regarding Binance’s activities or took action on the exchange.

The company acknowledged that one of the reasons for the regulatory problems was its decentralized business model and decided to abandon it.

In November, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said Paris would be a “natural choice” to host a regional and possibly global headquarters.

The manager also ACPR Villerois de Gallo called this a confirmation of the “innovative dynamism of the Parisian markets”. But everything will depend on the guaranteed trust of the regulators, he added.

“This is what ACPR and AMF in their actions, especially on the key issue of combating money laundering, ”- said Villerois de Gallo.

Recall, amid problems with regulators, Zhao published an open letter in which he spoke about the company’s plans to ensure compliance and protect customers.

In August, the exchange introduced mandatory user verification.

In November, Binance released a cryptocurrency regulatory framework for discussion, stressing that it is inevitable.

Subscribe to the ForkLog YouTube channel.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER