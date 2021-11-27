The Russian government decided which of the Russians is poor

The poverty line will increase on a quarterly basis, depending on the inflation rate, specified in the Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

The Russian government has set poverty lines at the level of the latest estimated subsistence minimum. The consumer basket will be used to determine it. The corresponding decree, published on the official Internet portal of legal information, comes into force on November 27, 2021.

“The basic poverty lines for the whole of the Russian Federation are set at the level of the subsistence minimum per capita and for the main socio-demographic groups of the population in the whole of the Russian Federation, established for the IV quarter of 2020. The value of the poverty lines is determined by multiplying the values ​​of the basic poverty lines by the consumer price index for the reporting quarter or the year by the IV quarter of 2020, obtained by the chain method, ”the document says.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the subsistence minimum was 12,273 rubles for the working-age population and 11,329 rubles per capita. The press service of the Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation clarified that this figure will be increased quarterly depending on inflation. On the official website of the department it is reported that in the regions the poverty line will be calculated annually.

The Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation stressed that the poverty line does not affect the appointment of social support measures. The cost of living will continue to be used for them.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the main result of his work a reduction in the level of poverty among Russians. He announced this during a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. According to Putin, if earlier there were 40 million people below the poverty line, now this figure has dropped to about 20 million people.