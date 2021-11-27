The star of the series “Deffchonki” Galina Bob compared her husband to Tom Hanks

Galina Bob married Sergey Koryagin – director of the comedy “Deffchonki” – in 2014. Koryagin is 18 years older than his wife. Before the wedding, the lovers met for three years. Their marriage took place at a time when Galina was pregnant with her first son. For a long time, the actress tried not to advertise her relationship with Sergei, noting that she was not going to share the details of her personal life.

Now Galina is actively sharing the details of her personal life in her microblog on Instagram. She publishes photographs of her children and her husband. And today the actress in the Stories section even speculated about her husband’s beauty, noting that he is very similar to Tom Hanks. In addition, Galina shared that the singer also has similar features with her husband. Joe Dassin and driver Michael Schumacher.

Recall that in March 2015, Bob and Koryagin had a boy named Leo… In 2016, it became known that Galina was pregnant with her second baby. The star spoke about the joyful event at one of her solo performances in a Moscow club. Galina stressed that she herself did not know about the future replenishment. The fact that the actress was pregnant became known only in the third month. In 2017, Galina and Sergey became parents for the second time. The couple had a son, who was named Andrey… The baby appeared in the Moscow maternity hospital. In April of this year, Bob gave birth for the third time. A girl was born Margarita…

Being pregnant for the third time, Galina decided to share the story of how the couple learned about the interesting position of the actress. It turns out that the star for several weeks thought that she had some kind of intestinal problems, treated him, but he did not go away.

“I started to fear and panic that I had some kind of secret serious illness that we could not find. I went to the doctor again, we are again discussing how to help me … obviously I need to do gastro- and colonoscopy … and suddenly, he asks: can’t you be pregnant? I say: well, no, it seems, well … actually, I don’t know … well, I went to take HCG … and at night I received an answer to all my questions by mail. Just think, we have been treating my stomach for three weeks, damn it, ”Galina laughs (the spelling and punctuation of the authors hereinafter are given unchanged. – Approx. ed.).

Galina Bob with children

Earlier, Galina Bob said that she fell ill with coronavirus for the third time, and the first two times the disease was almost asymptomatic. When faced with an infection for the first time, Galina lost her sense of smell. The second time she fell ill during pregnancy, however, she also did not feel anything. Later, the actress experienced the unpleasant symptoms and consequences of COVID-19. She noted that her hair began to fall out a lot.

