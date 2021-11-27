The third dose of the coronavirus vaccine begins in France today

Those who refuse to pass it will have their “sanitary passes” canceled.

Three months ago, at the end of August, the Minister of Health of the Fifth Republic, Olivier Veran, promised that vaccination with the third dose would never become mandatory, and the validity of “covid passports” would not depend in any way on the desire of citizens to make themselves a so-called “booster vaccination”.

Last Thursday, speaking with a televised address, Veran did not even try to justify the suddenly changed approach, but simply presented the French with a fact: after seven months after the second dose, the “health pass” will be canceled – those already vaccinated, but not injected for the third time, will not be able to visit cafes, restaurants, theaters, museums, cinemas, gyms, fly airplanes and ride high-speed trains, and continue to work in professions recognized by the authorities as compulsory for vaccination. First of all, in healthcare.

Now the government will reopen about three hundred new vaccination stations across the country. On the very first day after the announcement of the Ministry of Health about half a million people signed up for the booster vaccination, however, the first opinion polls indicate that the French are less and less willing to be vaccinated, and the opposition, both on the right and on the left, openly accuses the government and President Macron of lying, manipulating and the desire to take away from citizens their fundamental rights and freedoms.

At the same time, the French authorities promise not to introduce a curfew and a new lockdown in the country.