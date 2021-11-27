https://ria.ru/20211127/shakhta-1761061069.html
Tkibuli mine collapsed in Georgia
Tkibuli mine collapsed in Georgia – Russia news today
Tkibuli mine collapsed in Georgia
The collapse occurred in the Tkibuli mine in Western Georgia, two people were under the rubble, according to the emergency management service. RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021
TBILISI, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The collapse occurred in the Tkibuli mine in Western Georgia, two people were under the rubble, the emergency management service reports. “The emergency service” 112 “received information in connection with an incident in one of the Tkibuli mines … During the reinforcement work, a mass of earth collapsed, at that time, there were, presumably, two people in the mine. Immediately after receiving information, a group of rescuers arrived at the site, and active search and rescue measures began on the mine territory, “the service said in a statement. According to the Rustavi 2 TV company, the rescuers managed to raise one miner to the surface – 64-year-old Vitaly Turdzeladze, he was taken to the clinic. The search for the second continues.
Tkibuli mine collapsed in Georgia