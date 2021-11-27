https://ria.ru/20211127/tsivilev-1761020077.html
The Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergey Tsivilev commented on the dismissal of the head of Prokopyevsk Vyacheslav Starchenko after a banquet during mourning in Kuzbass
KEMEROVO, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergey Tsivilev commented on the dismissal of the head of Prokopyevsk Vyacheslav Starchenko after a banquet during mourning in Kuzbass, stating that he “no longer works with us.” In the Kemerovo Region, from November 26 to 28, mourning was announced for those killed in an emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine . As the governor previously reported, Starchenko hosted a banquet on the occasion of his appointment to the post during the mourning for those killed in an emergency at a mine in Kuzbass. Starchenko was dismissed, he worked as the head of the city for only a day. On the morning of November 25, smoke was brewed at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Belovo, Kemerovo Region, and there were 285 people underground. They managed to withdraw most of them, mine rescuers went after the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. The reason for the emergency, according to preliminary data, was a methane explosion. Now 51 people have been declared dead: 46 miners and five mine rescuers. In hospitals, according to the latest data, there are 38 miners and 15 rescuers.
