Tsivilev refused to listen to the excuses of the mayor dismissed for the “funeral” banquet

The head of the Kemerovo region, Sergei Tsivilev, does not intend to listen to the explanations that the dismissed mayor of Prokopyevsk Vyacheslav Starchenko was going to give to the governor. He said this on the air of the YouTube channel “Soloviev.Live”.

“We will not work together,” said Tsivilev. After that, he added that he was not interested in the excuses of the former head of the city.

The scandal in Kuzbass erupted after information appeared, according to which Starchenko threw a banquet for friends on the occasion of his appointment as mayor. Moreover, the celebration took place on the day of the state of emergency at the mine, where 46 miners and five rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations died. Mourning was later declared in the region.

As a result, the governor fired the newly appointed mayor because of the cadres spreading on the Internet. Moreover, the now ex-head of Prokopyevsk himself rejected the accusations of organizing the banquet. According to him, in general, he did not arrange any events on the occasion of his inauguration. Now he wants law enforcement officers to deal with the authors of the video. He also wanted to meet with the governor in order to “objectively understand the current situation.”

At the same time, the mayor of the Kuzbass city and the speaker of the city council Natalia Burdina have already been expelled from United Russia.