Tsivilev spoke about the situation at the Listvyazhnaya mine after the explosion

GRAMOTEINO (Kemerovo region), November 27 – RIA Novosti. After the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, everything is so “distorted” that only a specially trained person can pass there, Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergei Tsivilev told reporters. As the head of the region noted, one cannot judge the power of the explosion by the state of the bodies of the victims. , which we raised, were at the entrance to the mine, and the explosion was far and deep. We can say on the bodies that it was an explosion, there was a shock wave, “he explained. Tsivilev noted that the Investigative Committee is investigating the circumstances of the tragedy, seized all relevant materials. The department will establish the reasons for the incident, he added. “There may be a human factor & lt; .. & gt;. The Investigative Committee will establish whether there were violations or not and who is to blame for these violations & lt; .. & gt ;. repeated, “- said Tsivilev, answering a question about conversations about the previously recorded excess of methane levels. The Governor noted that he has no right to comment on the work of the investigation. On the morning of November 25, at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the city of Belovo, there was smoke, 285 people were underground … They managed to withdraw most of them, and the mine rescuers went after the rest. The cause of the emergency, previously, was the explosion of methane. Investigative Committee opened criminal cases. According to the latest data, 46 miners and five mine rescuers died as a result of the accident. On Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Health said that 60 patients remain in hospitals, four of them are in serious condition; another 12 receive outpatient medical care. In the Kemerovo region from November 26 to 28, mourning was declared.

