Two cases of omicron-strain of coronavirus detected in the UK

Two cases of infection with the new Omicron coronavirus strain have been identified in the UK, Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Sky News. RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021

2021-11-27T17: 07

LONDON, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Two cases of infection with the new Omicron coronavirus strain have been identified in the UK, Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Sky News. He said the two people are on self-isolation. The Minister also noted that in the areas where cases of the disease have been detected – Chelmsford and Nottingham – will conduct targeted testing. “This is a real reminder that the pandemic is far from over,” he added. Earlier in Botswana and South Africa reported the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529, which contains 32 mutations in the S-protein. According to the researchers, many of them point to the high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to vaccines, but it is too early to draw final conclusions. According to foreign media reports, about a hundred cases of infection have been registered in South Africa. There are cases in Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium and Germany. The World Health Organization at an emergency meeting on Friday recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and assigned it the name “omicron” – after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Earlier, the United Kingdom for the period from On November 26-28, added six African countries to the “red list” for travel and temporarily suspended flights there due to the spread of a new strain. These include South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The British health agency said that B.1.1.529 has been declared an investigative option.

