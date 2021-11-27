Ukrainians have the right to lay claim to the Volga region, says the Kiev writer and philosopher Pyotr Kraliuk in an article in the newspaper Den. In his opinion, the assertion that the Volga is a Russian river is allegedly a myth. He added that the Volga region has nothing to do with the formation of the Russian people.

Kraluk claims that in the Middle Ages these lands allegedly belonged to the Turkic nomads. They became part of Russia in the middle of the 16th century, during the reign of Ivan the Terrible. But the role of Ukrainians in the development of the Volga region, according to him, is considerable. Speaking about the “Ukrainian” lands, Kraluk named the present Volgograd and Saratov regions.

The writer emphasized that the region was steppe. His, “like the steppes of the Northern Black Sea region, which were inhabited by the Ukrainian people.” Therefore, it was for the Ukrainians that the Volga steppes turned out to be “like” their own.

He also claims that Ukrainians appeared in the Volga region in the middle of the 17th century. This happened a century after the annexation of this territory to Russia. The writer also pointed out that the Ukrainians migrated to the Volga region due to oppression in the Hetmanate and Slabozhanshchina.

This philosopher has previously stated that a number of Russian territories are in fact Ukrainian. According to him, the authorities of the Soviet Union allegedly distributed the lands of Ukraine to other republics.