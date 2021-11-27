https://ria.ru/20211127/ukraina-1761041790.html

Ukraine wanted the Volga region from Russia

Ukraine announced the rights to the Volga region – RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

Ukraine wanted the Volga region from Russia

Kiev writer and philosopher Pyotr Kraluk, in an article in the newspaper Den, called the statement that the Volga is a Russian river a myth, and also declared the rights of Ukrainians to RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

2021-11-27T16: 03

2021-11-27T16: 03

2021-11-27T17: 47

in the world

Ukraine

Slobozhanschina

Volga region

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/08/1b/1576383811_0-0:3058:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_4c734a2ddb177c904a2aa3b94a6c3cc2.jpg

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The Kiev writer and philosopher Pyotr Kraluk in an article in the newspaper Den called the statement that the Volga is a Russian river a myth, and also declared the rights of Ukrainians to the Volga region. According to him, the Volga region has nothing to do with the formation of the Russian people, therefore, in his opinion, it is wrong to call the Volga a Russian river. Kraluk explained that in the Middle Ages these lands belonged to Turkic nomads, and became part of Russia in the middle of the 16th century, during the reign of Ivan the Terrible. The writer pointed out the significant role of Ukrainians in the development of the Volga region. “This region was steppe, like the steppes of the Northern Black Sea region, which were inhabited by the Ukrainian people. Therefore, for the Ukrainians, the Volga steppes turned out to be like” their own “, – tried to justify Kraluk. He noted that Ukrainians appeared in the Volga region in the middle of the 17th century – a century after the annexation of this territory to Russia.The writer also admitted that Ukrainians migrated to the Volga region due to oppression in the Hetmanate and Slobozhanshchina. He also recalled the uprising led by Yemelyan Pugachev, attributing the main role Among the “Ukrainian” lands, Kraluk named the territories of the modern Volgograd and Saratov regions, in particular the cities of Volgograd and Engels. The writer previously published articles in which he made territorial claims to Russia for the Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Rostov regions, Krasnodar Territory, calling these territories Starodubshchina, Eastern Slobo zhanshina and Eastern Donbass. Ukrainian politicians have repeatedly made bellicose statements against Russia. So, the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Borislav Bereza urged to wait for serious political cataclysms in Moscow in order to seize Crimea, and the nationalist Dmitry Yarosh threatened to seize the Krasnodar Territory, Voronezh and part of the Rostov Region.

https://ria.ru/20211119/udar-1759729894.html

https://ria.ru/20211118/krym-1759563185.html

Ukraine

Volga region

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/08/1b/1576383811_71 0:2802:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c02b2a57a46882dd461e3801cc89a21.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Ukraine, Slobozhanshchina, Volga region, Russia