Ukrainian experts told why Zelensky is silent about the second term

KIEV, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Experts interviewed by RIA Novosti believe that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has a desire to run for a second term, but the decision will be made later, based on the political situation and the chances of winning. Zelensky said on Friday that he had not yet decided on a second presidential term. So far nothing has become clearer regarding Zelensky’s second term. I see that there is a desire, but, as they say, I want to and pricks. Actually, Zelensky understands the whole problematic nature of the current situation. But his chances of re-election, although fading, remain. But, obviously, the decision has not yet been made. If he manages to get through the winter without major losses, then it will be possible to reason seriously. The moment when it was possible to hold an early presidential election and go for a term and a half was obviously missed this fall. This option is not In addition, the West gave a clear signal that it would not accept the option of Zelensky’s second term, ”said the head of the Ukrainian think tank“ Third Sect or “Andrey Zolotarev RIA Novosti on Friday. A similar point of view is shared by Ruslan Bortnik, director of the Ukrainian Institute for Policy Analysis and Management.” five percent means experiencing humiliation. That is, while he will not announce a second term, especially since this would mean the formal start of the election campaign, that the president is preparing for an early presidential election. On the other hand, to say that he does not plan to run for office means losing power today, as the elites will start looking for a new president. I think that Zelensky himself would like to go for a second term, but the decision will be made based on the political situation and the chances of winning, “Bortnik said. Zelensky became president of Ukraine in the spring of 2019. According to the results of the first round of elections, he won the largest number of votes (30, 24%) among all candidates and twice as many as Petro Poroshenko, then head of state.In the second round of elections, Zelenskiy won with 73.22% when he declared that he was elected president for only one term.

