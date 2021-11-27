https://ria.ru/20211127/peregovory-1761057318.html

UN Secretary General assessed Russia’s talks with Azerbaijan and Armenia

UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed the talks between the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia

in the world

Armenia

Azerbaijan

UN

Moscow

vladimir putin

Ilham Aliyev

antonio guterres

UN, 27 Nov – RIA Novosti. UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed the previous talks between the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, noted the mediating role of Moscow, according to the commentary of the Deputy Secretary General’s Representative Farhan Haka. “The Secretary General welcomes the trilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia. , the President of Azerbaijan and the President of the Russian Federation on November 26 and takes note of their joint statement. He notes with satisfaction the role of the Russian Federation in facilitating the continuation of contacts and dialogue, “said Haq. According to him, the Secretary General is encouraged by the resumption of direct interaction at the highest level between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the fact that they reaffirmed their intention to fully implement the provisions of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021. Haq noted that Guterres also welcomed that Baku and Yerevan reaffirmed their intention to take concrete steps to increase stability in the region. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also calls on Baku and Yerevan to resolve contradictions through dialogue in all formats, including under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group. said his deputy official representative Farhan Khak. According to Khaq, the secretary general reaffirms the principled position of the UN that “a lasting peace can be achieved only through dialogue, and urges the parties to resolve remaining issues using all available formats, including under the auspices of the co-chairs Of the OSCE Minsk Group. ” Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan. The parties agreed to create l mechanisms of demarcation and delimitation of the border between the two Transcaucasian republics, emphasized the need for the earliest possible launch of projects in order to unlock the economic potential of Karabakh.

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Moscow

Russia

