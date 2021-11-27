Uncle Sam’s piggy bank. 3 “coronavirus” papers for the next week

In this roundup, we look at three US stocks that are worth looking out for in the coming days.

On Friday, the American stock market plummeted. Stock indices are losing more than 2%. The negative trigger was reports of the emergence of a new highly mutated strain of coronavirus in South Africa.

Investors fear new lockdowns. The shares of pharmaceutical companies are growing, while the shares of airline and cruise companies are decreasing.

Moderna (MRNA)

The coronavirus vaccine maker’s shares are up 22% on Friday. Quote – $ 337. The nearest resistance is $ 360. The probability of a rollback of securities will increase from this level. A breakdown of $ 360 is likely to test $ 400. This requires a deeper drawdown of the American stock market and the emergence of more complete information about the new strain of coronavirus.

Moderna chart for a year, daily timeframe



Read the best materials on the American market on the BCS USA Telegram channel. Here you will find market overviews, investment ideas, various studies, educational charts.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

The airline’s shares are down 10%. Quote for Friday – $ 35.5. At the low, the securities almost reached the support level of $ 34. Perhaps they will test it again. From $ 34-32, shares can return to $ 37-38.

Delta Air Lines chart for the year, daily timeframe



Royal Caribbean (RCL)

The cruise line is down 13%. Quotation – $ 68.4. The potential support zone is quite wide – $ 65-60. Stocks can test this zone. The median target of analysts is 12 months. – $ 94. From August 26, it can be increased by $ 2. If lockdowns are introduced, the consensus target may be revised downward, however, the growth potential of quotations for the year may still exceed 20%.

Royal Caribbean chart for the year, daily timeframe



BCS World of investments