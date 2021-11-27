Upcoming coup announced in Kyrgyzstan two days before elections

The Kyrgyz National Security Committee announced on Friday the arrest of 15 suspects in a coup attempt. The announcement came two days before the November 28 general election – the fourth in the country in just over a year.

According to the committee, a number of members of the Kyrgyz parliament, the Jogorku Kenesh, and some former high-ranking officials were involved in the conspiracy. However, the secret service does not disclose the names of the suspects.

At the same time, it is reported that the office of the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan has created an interdepartmental group to investigate the criminal case.

Over the past two decades, massive street protests in Kyrgyzstan have led to a change in the country’s leadership three times. For example, this was the case after the vote last year, when Sadyr Japarov, who is now president, came to power on a wave of protests.

Following the 2020 parliamentary elections, Japarov organized presidential elections, as well as a referendum on constitutional changes that would strengthen the president’s powers.

Kumushbek Shabdanov, a spokesman for the KGB, said the suspects in the conspiracy had gathered about a thousand people and were preparing for the post-election riots. Intelligence also claims that the searches found weapons, ammunition and drugs, as well as documentary evidence of preparations for the coup.

The Kyrgyz service of Radio Liberty found out that one of those detained on November 26 was the Green Party candidate Beknazar Kupeshev. Another person under investigation, according to local media, Nurbek Kalekeyev recently criticized the government on social networks in connection with the energy crisis in the country.

On the evening of November 26, it became known that the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan agreed to bring three candidates for deputies from the Green Party to criminal responsibility on suspicion of preparing for the violent seizure of power. At the meeting, the CEC was asked about this by the investigator of the State Committee for National Security Damir Suvanaliev. The decision affected the candidates of Nuris

Suerkulov, Ruslan Akmatbaev and Kupeshev.

In August this year, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry reported wiretapping of dozens of politicians and their relatives, civic activists and human rights defenders as part of an investigation into the October 2020 riots. Several people were arrested and charged with attempting to seize power by force. Last month, in connection with the events of a year ago, the trial of former Interior Minister Kursan Asanov began.