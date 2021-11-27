US ready to cede Russia to avoid hostilities

Two options are being discussed in the United States

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

The US is discussing a plan of action against the backdrop of “tension” on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The US presidential administration is considering reducing military exercises in Europe to avoid a conflict with Russia. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal with reference to representatives of the US government.

“A possible plan of action involves” reducing the risk of confrontation with Moscow, including by limiting the number of US military exercises in Europe, “RIA Novosti writes with reference to the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reports that these exercises are being criticized by Moscow. This plan provides for the termination of the sending of military aid to Ukraine.

Also, as a possible action plan, the United States is considering strengthening the defense capability of Kiev, the newspaper reports, citing representatives of the US authorities. Including by increasing the supply of military equipment and anti-aircraft systems. Such a plan involves tougher sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, the American media, citing information from US intelligence, reported that Russia was preparing a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to their assumptions, because of the large amount of mud, the offensive will not take place until January, Channel Five reports. According to the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, this information is false and is used to build up tension.