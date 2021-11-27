US Senator Asks Coinbase, Gemini, Binance, Tether How They Protect Consumers | Blockchain24

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown sent letters to cryptocurrency exchanges and stablecoin issuers, including Coinbase, Gemini, Binance, and Tether, asking how they are protecting consumers and investors.

“I have serious concerns about the non-standardized terms applicable to the buyback of specific stablecoins,” the senator said.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, announced Tuesday that he has sent letters to a number of crypto exchanges and stablecoin issuers. Recipients of his emails include Coinbase, Gemini, Paxos, Trusttoken, Binance.us, Center, and Tether. The Senator asked these crypto companies how they are “protecting consumers and investors amid the risks highlighted in a recent report by the President’s Financial Markets Working Group.”

“Senator Brown highlighted the challenges consumers and investors can face in understanding how stablecoins work and their potential risks, citing a challenging environment that many companies hide in small print.”

The senator argued that “buying stablecoins through a trading platform may not grant customers the same rights and rights as buying directly from an issuer.” In addition, he noted: “Clients may have different rights depending on the number of stablecoins owned or transacted.”