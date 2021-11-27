https://ria.ru/20211126/koronavirus-1760987202.html

US will restrict entry from eight African countries

The United States will restrict entry from eight African countries – Russia news today

US will restrict entry from eight African countries

US President Joe Biden confirmed that his country from November 29 will restrict air traffic with eight African countries, including South Africa, in connection with the spread of RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

WASHINGTON, November 26 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has confirmed that his country will limit air traffic with eight African countries, including South Africa, from November 29, due to the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, the head of state said in a statement. I order to introduce additional restrictions on air travel from South Africa and seven other countries. These new restrictions will come into force on November 29, "Biden said in a written statement. Thus, the new restrictions will affect South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The decision came less than three weeks after the Biden administration lifted travel restrictions for visitors from more than 30 countries around the world. Scientists from the UK had previously warned of the emergence of a coronavirus strain containing 32 mutations in Botswana. Many of the mutations indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, the strain has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants. The WHO has decided to classify the new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as of concern, and the World Health Organization decided on Friday to classify the new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as of concern after an emergency meeting. The new strain – B.1.1.529 – WHO called the Greek letter "omicron". Earlier, the EU countries, amid news of a new version of the coronavirus, agreed to impose restrictions on entry into the EU from seven countries in the South African region.

