US will restrict entry from eight African countries
The United States will restrict entry from eight African countries – Russia news today
US will restrict entry from eight African countries
US President Joe Biden confirmed that his country from November 29 will restrict air traffic with eight African countries, including South Africa, in connection with the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.
WASHINGTON, November 26 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has confirmed that his country will limit air traffic with eight African countries, including South Africa, from November 29, due to the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, the head of state said in a statement. "As a precaution and pending further information, I order to introduce additional restrictions on air travel from South Africa and seven other countries. These new restrictions will come into force on November 29," Biden said in a written statement. Thus, the new restrictions will affect South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The decision came less than three weeks after the Biden administration lifted travel restrictions for visitors from more than 30 countries around the world. Scientists from the UK had previously warned of the emergence of a coronavirus strain containing 32 mutations in Botswana. Many of the mutations indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, the strain has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants. The WHO has decided to classify the new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as of concern. The World Health Organization decided on Friday to classify the new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as of concern after an emergency meeting. The new strain – B.1.1.529 – WHO called the Greek letter "omicron". Earlier, the EU countries, amid news of a new version of the coronavirus, agreed to impose restrictions on entry into the EU from seven countries in the South African region.
“As a precaution and pending further information, I am ordering additional restrictions on air travel from South Africa and seven other countries. These new restrictions will take effect on November 29,” Biden said in a written statement.
Thus, the new restrictions will affect South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The decision came less than three weeks after the Biden administration lifted travel restrictions for visitors from more than 30 countries around the world.
Earlier, scientists from the UK warned about the appearance in Botswana of a coronavirus strain, which contains 32 mutations. Many of the mutations indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, the strain has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants. The WHO has decided to classify a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as of concern.
The World Health Organization, following an emergency meeting on Friday, decided to classify a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as causing concern. The new strain – B.1.1.529 – was named by the WHO with the Greek letter omicron.
Earlier, the countries of the European Union, against the background of news about a new version of the coronavirus, agreed to impose restrictions on entry to the EU from seven countries of the South African region.