Vin Diesel hinted in a new video that the “Fast and the Furious 10” will be “Formula 1”

Maybe Dominic Toretto will take part in professional races.

Shot from the movie “Fast and Furious 9”

Vin Diesel posted on Instagram a new video, which may have hinted at the plot of the movie “Fast and Furious 10”. It looks like the story will have something to do with Formula 1.



The video suggests that Diesel simply decided to show how the championship is held in Italy. We can see the track, the stands and even a couple of racing cars. However, some details in the video suggest that the actor is teasing Fast and the Furious 10.

So, Diesel appeared in a T-shirt, which shows the names of his hero Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner, played by Paul Walker. You can also see the word “brotherhood”. In a commentary on the post, Vin Diesel left hashtags with hints of “Fast and Furious 10” – “F10”, “Toretto” and “Speed ​​Saga”, and also wrote:

“Race!! Something great is coming … “.

Perhaps, with the plot of “Fast and the Furious 10” really will be somehow connected with “Formula 1”. Or the film is just about professional racing. Dom’s father, who was shown in Fast and Furious 9, was a professional racer, so maybe in the new part they will tell us even more about him. Suddenly Dom himself will sit behind the wheel of a real racing car.

The mention of O’Conner suggests that maybe the hero is mentioned in Fast and Furious 10. Perhaps closer to the end of the saga (the last film in the series will be “Fast and Furious 11”) Brian will play a big role in history again. It is only so far difficult to understand whether the creators of the project will show the “digital twin” of Paul Walker, who died in 2013, or whether the character will remain behind the scenes.

We will remind, the premiere of the movie “Fast and the Furious 10” will take place on April 7, 2023. Directed by franchise veteran Justin Lin.

