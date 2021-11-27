Virologist predicted the timing of the appearance in Russia of the strain COVID-19 “Omicron” | News | News

Virologist, professor at the Gamaleya Center Anatoly Altstein said when the Omicron strain of COVID-19 may appear in Russia. This was reported on November 27 on the website of the Sekret Firmy publication.

According to the specialist, local strains – South African, Brazilian, Peruvian, etc., have been recorded more than once in different countries. At the same time, they have not received wide distribution, so it is difficult for now to imagine how the new strain will behave.

“It has not been studied yet, it was opened only on November 11. It is not yet clear how the antibodies elicited by modern vaccines act on him. Time will also show whether it will spread, ”Altstein said.

The virologist also added that if this strain turns out to be as epidemic as the Delta strain, no authorities will be able to keep track of it.

“It cannot be ruled out that in the coming months he may be with us,” added the specialist.

In addition, he stressed that this process is slow.

When a new strain of coronavirus emerges, it is extremely difficult to detect, according to Altstein. It is detected only when it has already received a certain distribution.

The professor added that now, for example, in South Africa, 77 cases of the Omicron strain are already known, but despite this, there is still no data on what serious diseases it can lead to and whether it has a high mortality rate.

Earlier it was reported that several countries at once recorded the appearance of a new, South African, variant of the coronavirus, which was called the “Omicron” strain. This variation is already considered the most dangerous of all. However, so far the identified variety has been little studied, and it is unclear whether the new strain will spread around the world.

The experts recommended that the World Health Organization (WHO) include Omicron in the list of options of concern. They also recalled the need to wear masks, vaccinations and social distancing.

Earlier on November 27, Germany announced the identification of a new strain of COVID-19 “Omicron”. According to the Minister of Social Affairs of the Land of Hesse, Kai Klose, “Omicron” was most likely found on a German resident who returned from the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) and is now on self-isolation.

