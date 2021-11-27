Virologist told when the omicron strain will come to Russia – Gazeta.Ru

A new strain of the omicron coronavirus may appear in Russia at any time. Georgy Vikulov, director of the Research Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Viral Infections, spoke about this in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

“The virus can spread quickly enough in Russia. Due to the fact that flights are closed only on November 28, the virus has a loophole. Even, roughly speaking, one side is enough, and it can penetrate into our country. Unfortunately, this can happen at any time. Therefore, now representatives of both Rospotrebnadzor and the Ministry of Health will closely monitor this, ”he said.

According to Vikulov, the omicron strain spreads faster than the delta strain and has “additional mutations,” so it is being actively studied.

“Regarding SARS-CoV-2, the new omicron strain, the appearance of which was officially recorded on November 26, 2021, is included in the list of strains that are receiving close attention of the WHO. Moreover, if we look at the distribution curve of this pathogen, we will see that it is alarming. Omicron is spreading much faster now than the delta strain. Its transmission speed is very high. Plus, this SARS-CoV-2 strain has additional mutations that the delta strain did not have. Considering that in African republics, in particular in South Africa, there is a very low percentage of coverage immunization, this strain is now being actively studied, the effectiveness of existing vaccines, antiviral drugs, pathogenic effects on the body, the rate of development of symptoms, and the development of complications are being tested. Accordingly, when the research is carried out, we will have data on the potential of this pathogen, ”he concluded.

Previously became knownthat the new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 was named with the letter omicron. It may prove to be more pathogenic than other variants of the coronavirus. The strain contains 32 mutations, some of which indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, and has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants.

According to media reports, 77 people were infected with the new omicron strain in South Africa, and 4 in Botswana. Cases of infection were also recorded in Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong and Germany.